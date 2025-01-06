A Closer Look at Fair Isaac's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Fair Isaac.

Looking at options history for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $144,590 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $270,454.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1710.0 to $2700.0 for Fair Isaac during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fair Isaac's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fair Isaac's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1710.0 to $2700.0, over the past month.

Fair Isaac Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $224.8 $223.8 $223.8 $1830.00 $111.9K 1 1 FICO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $731.1 $717.1 $731.1 $2700.00 $73.1K 0 1 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $125.4 $120.2 $125.4 $2000.00 $62.7K 19 5 FICO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $199.9 $190.2 $196.02 $2020.00 $39.2K 2 2 FICO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $77.5 $75.0 $75.0 $1940.00 $37.5K 7 5

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Present Market Standing of Fair Isaac With a volume of 97,081, the price of FICO is up 0.23% at $1970.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Fair Isaac

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2150.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $2150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fair Isaac with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.