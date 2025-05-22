A Closer Look at Exxon Mobil's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $164,218, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $527,182.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $115.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.3 $12.0 $12.23 $105.00 $196.3K 691 160 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $115.00 $65.0K 1.1K 137 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.3 $9.85 $10.75 $100.00 $52.6K 4.2K 49 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $100.00 $43.5K 792 125 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.8 $11.9 $12.8 $115.00 $38.4K 5.5K 62

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil

Currently trading with a volume of 6,128,499, the XOM's price is down by -0.44%, now at $103.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $122.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $124. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for XOM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

