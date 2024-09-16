A Closer Look at Exxon Mobil's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $520,129, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,091,495.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $130.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.15 $17.0 $17.0 $100.00 $333.2K 554 224 XOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.75 $3.55 $3.75 $95.00 $187.5K 50 502 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.35 $4.2 $4.31 $115.00 $133.1K 13.7K 766 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.2 $115.00 $103.4K 10.9K 557 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.1 $120.00 $92.7K 4.9K 1.2K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Exxon Mobil Trading volume stands at 6,589,532, with XOM's price up by 1.42%, positioned at $112.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $157. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $130. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $142.

