A Closer Look at Enphase Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $579,684, and 8 are calls, amounting to $295,557.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $59.0 to $90.0 for Enphase Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $59.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $11.0 $10.8 $10.9 $65.00 $218.0K 410 205 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.65 $2.64 $2.65 $65.00 $132.5K 2.0K 707 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.55 $30.6 $31.15 $90.00 $93.4K 696 30 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.85 $9.45 $9.45 $65.00 $77.6K 2.2K 82 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.55 $6.15 $6.32 $75.00 $63.2K 1.0K 190

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,470,548, with ENPH's price up by 1.68%, positioned at $64.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

