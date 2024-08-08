A Closer Look at Enphase Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $253,337, and 3 are calls, amounting to $198,515.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $140.0 for Enphase Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 467.14 with a total volume of 3,488.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $0.9 $0.81 $0.85 $110.00 $113.6K 600 2.3K ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $26.7 $24.6 $26.67 $130.00 $109.3K 0 41 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.87 $0.8 $0.8 $110.00 $50.0K 600 999 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $15.1 $14.9 $15.0 $105.00 $49.5K 552 40 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.95 $16.3 $16.3 $120.00 $40.7K 748 25

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enphase Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 836,366, with ENPH's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $102.84. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.4.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $130. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $140. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $115. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $129. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Sell rating for Enphase Energy, targeting a price of $93.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

