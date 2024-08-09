A Closer Look at Enovix's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Enovix. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $268,650, and 2 are calls, amounting to $122,772.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.0 for Enovix over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enovix options trades today is 2762.78 with a total volume of 7,662.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enovix's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Enovix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.31 $0.28 $0.3 $12.00 $91.9K 5.8K 3.2K ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.14 $1.12 $1.12 $11.00 $56.0K 1.8K 620 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.89 $0.75 $0.75 $10.00 $37.5K 24 70 ENVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $16.00 $34.1K 941 80 ENVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $20.00 $32.8K 212 40

About Enovix

Enovix Corp is engaged in the business of advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. It is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable the widespread utilization of renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enovix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Enovix's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,125,611, the ENVX's price is down by -10.82%, now at $10.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days. Expert Opinions on Enovix

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.6.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $19. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $14. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Enovix, maintaining a target price of $20. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

