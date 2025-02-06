A Closer Look at Eli Lilly's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 116 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,073,442 and 91, calls, for a total amount of $5,734,136.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $470.0 and $1300.0 for Eli Lilly, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $470.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $418.0 $409.0 $412.6 $480.00 $825.2K 34 20 LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $132.65 $130.95 $130.95 $940.00 $629.1K 193 49 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $69.0 $66.95 $69.0 $880.00 $207.0K 10 57 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $19.95 $19.55 $19.95 $880.00 $179.7K 1.4K 680 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.65 $30.15 $30.15 $800.00 $117.5K 725 58

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly Trading volume stands at 4,662,591, with LLY's price up by 3.71%, positioned at $873.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1066.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $970. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1038.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

