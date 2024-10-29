A Closer Look at Eli Lilly's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Eli Lilly. Our analysis of options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $336,908, and 37 were calls, valued at $4,614,623.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $1040.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 350.29, with a total volume reaching 1,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $450.0 to $1040.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $412.0 $410.25 $412.0 $500.00 $2.8M 648 140 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $82.85 $81.85 $81.85 $900.00 $163.7K 199 21 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.05 $16.85 $17.05 $1020.00 $122.7K 693 312 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $32.75 $31.6 $31.86 $900.00 $102.1K 30 33 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $207.65 $203.05 $205.58 $700.00 $82.2K 6 4

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

In light of the recent options history for Eli Lilly, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly With a volume of 454,406, the price of LLY is up 1.26% at $906.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1102.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1025. * An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1033.

