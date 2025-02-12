A Closer Look at DraftKings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,915, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,252,932.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $50.0 for DraftKings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.25 $18.85 $18.85 $25.00 $754.0K 2.6K 400 DKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $18.9 $18.75 $18.82 $25.00 $188.2K 2.6K 500 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.85 $49.00 $109.7K 8 286 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $33.5 $31.85 $33.5 $10.00 $93.8K 864 28 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.05 $8.95 $8.95 $50.00 $51.9K 2 58

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in about 30 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

In light of the recent options history for DraftKings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

DraftKings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 642,462, with DKNG's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $43.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On DraftKings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on DraftKings with a target price of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



