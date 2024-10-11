A Closer Look at DraftKings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $605,250, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $507,000.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $34.0 and $50.0 for DraftKings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DraftKings options trades today is 948.0 with a total volume of 4,060.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DraftKings's big money trades within a strike price range of $34.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $45.00 $209.3K 2.2K 265 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $12.15 $12.0 $12.0 $50.00 $163.2K 3 300 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $11.35 $11.2 $11.35 $49.00 $129.3K 16 126 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.4 $34.00 $81.4K 544 111 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.7 $7.8 $45.00 $75.6K 2.2K 397

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 27 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DraftKings Trading volume stands at 2,519,468, with DKNG's price up by 1.83%, positioned at $38.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DraftKings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.6.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $44. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $54. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DraftKings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

