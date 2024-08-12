A Closer Look at DraftKings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DraftKings. Our analysis of options history for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $114,898, and 6 were calls, valued at $457,230.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $45.0 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DraftKings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DraftKings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $24.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DraftKings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.55 $45.00 $128.1K 6.5K 1.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.45 $3.6 $45.00 $90.0K 6.5K 257 DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $45.00 $90.0K 6.5K 1.2K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $45.00 $90.0K 6.5K 0 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.7 $38.00 $56.5K 876 66

About DraftKings

DraftKings got its start in 2012 as an innovator in daily fantasy sports. Then, following a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that allowed states to legalize online sports wagering, the company expanded into online sports and casino gambling, where it generally holds the number two or three revenue share position across states in which it competes. DraftKings is now live with online or retail sports betting in 25 states and iGaming in seven states, with both products available to around 40% of Canada's population. The company also operates a non-fungible token commissioned-based marketplace and develops and licenses online gaming products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DraftKings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,026,840, with DKNG's price down by -0.79%, positioned at $30.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. Expert Opinions on DraftKings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on DraftKings with a target price of $52. In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $48. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for DraftKings, targeting a price of $53. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on DraftKings, maintaining a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DraftKings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

