A Closer Look at DoorDash's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DoorDash. Our analysis of options history for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $495,298, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,111,564.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $160.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $130.00 $255.9K 2.3K 1.0K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.65 $24.6 $24.65 $130.00 $199.3K 22 162 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $130.00 $159.8K 2.3K 355 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.95 $17.4 $17.45 $160.00 $146.2K 96 84 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.35 $8.3 $8.3 $115.00 $101.7K 355 123

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of DoorDash With a trading volume of 2,975,152, the price of DASH is up by 2.23%, reaching $125.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now. What The Experts Say On DoorDash

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $143.0.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $155. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $140. An analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $130. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

