A Closer Look at Domino's Pizza's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DPZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Domino's Pizza.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $371,930, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $93,420.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $422.5 to $540.0 for Domino's Pizza during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Domino's Pizza options trades today is 86.75 with a total volume of 954.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Domino's Pizza's big money trades within a strike price range of $422.5 to $540.0 over the last 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $129.0 $124.5 $129.0 $540.00 $129.0K 0 10 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $17.3 $16.4 $17.3 $430.00 $93.4K 97 54 DPZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $17.2 $12.7 $15.6 $422.50 $54.6K 246 213 DPZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $11.5 $9.9 $9.9 $422.50 $49.5K 246 120 DPZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $15.8 $14.8 $14.8 $422.50 $48.8K 246 156

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and narrow-moat Papa John's.

In light of the recent options history for Domino's Pizza, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Domino's Pizza Standing Right Now? With a volume of 206,083, the price of DPZ is down -0.4% at $414.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Domino's Pizza with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.