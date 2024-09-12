A Closer Look at Dollar Gen's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Dollar Gen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $142,112, and 12 are calls, amounting to $608,108.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $115.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.17 $2.15 $2.17 $100.00 $153.6K 2.5K 709 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.65 $85.00 $109.5K 1.0K 308 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.2 $6.05 $6.1 $85.00 $60.3K 959 99 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $44.8 $43.8 $43.8 $40.00 $43.8K 54 0 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.82 $0.8 $0.82 $83.00 $41.8K 545 3.1K

About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar Gen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,002,248, with DG's price up by 3.56%, positioned at $83.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

