A Closer Look at Dollar Gen's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $211,177, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $435,280.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $160.0 for Dollar Gen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dollar Gen options trades today is 282.0 with a total volume of 1,398.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dollar Gen's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.05 $10.65 $11.0 $120.00 $97.9K 25 390 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.0 $10.85 $11.0 $120.00 $91.3K 25 460 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $11.25 $10.65 $11.0 $120.00 $49.5K 25 240 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.0 $10.65 $11.0 $120.00 $49.5K 25 240 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.0 $10.65 $11.0 $120.00 $47.3K 25 120

About Dollar Gen

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar Gen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 663,044, with DG's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $123.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. Expert Opinions on Dollar Gen

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Dollar Gen, targeting a price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Gen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

