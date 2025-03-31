A Closer Look at Delta Air Lines's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Delta Air Lines. Our analysis of options history for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) revealed 64 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $5,285,752, and 41 were calls, valued at $5,756,579.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $28.0 and $60.0 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Delta Air Lines stands at 2896.23, with a total volume reaching 174,450.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Delta Air Lines, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.1 $12.8 $13.2 $55.00 $1.0M 4.5K 808 DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.3 $1.22 $1.24 $28.00 $937.3K 8.8K 7.5K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.82 $1.8 $1.83 $46.00 $880.7K 37 13.7K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.03 $40.00 $689.1K 218 1.3K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.59 $0.55 $0.67 $50.00 $670.0K 2.8K 10.0K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Delta Air Lines

With a volume of 10,613,168, the price of DAL is down -0.41% at $43.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $77. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DAL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.