A Closer Look at Delta Air Lines's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $878,930, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $691,867.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $72.5 for Delta Air Lines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Delta Air Lines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Delta Air Lines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $72.5, over the past month.

Delta Air Lines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $65.00 $320.0K 9.7K 1.2K DAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.5 $6.3 $6.4 $55.00 $192.0K 39 300 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.77 $1.74 $1.87 $67.50 $169.2K 7.3K 14.7K DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $5.85 $5.55 $5.55 $70.00 $166.5K 334 318 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.9 $2.87 $2.9 $65.00 $65.9K 23.1K 376

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Delta Air Lines, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Delta Air Lines With a volume of 5,601,849, the price of DAL is down -2.23% at $64.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Delta Air Lines, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

