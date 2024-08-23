A Closer Look at Deere's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Deere (NYSE:DE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Deere. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $636,961, and 4 are calls, amounting to $193,830.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $380.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deere's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deere's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $20.05 $20.0 $20.0 $300.00 $200.0K 28 255 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.3 $300.00 $109.5K 156 150 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $22.6 $20.95 $21.8 $370.00 $100.3K 86 46 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $76.9 $75.5 $76.9 $300.00 $84.5K 11 12 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.55 $17.25 $17.25 $300.00 $79.3K 309 50

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Deere, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Deere Currently trading with a volume of 416,731, the DE's price is up by 1.26%, now at $381.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $388.6.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $360. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $410. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $378. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $395. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.