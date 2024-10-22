A Closer Look at Danaher's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Danaher (NYSE:DHR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DHR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Danaher. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,262,580, and 5 are calls, amounting to $222,084.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $290.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Danaher stands at 425.44, with a total volume reaching 2,026.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Danaher, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $290.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $25.4 $24.8 $25.4 $290.00 $151.8K 245 60 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $27.4 $24.3 $25.55 $290.00 $145.6K 245 117 DHR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $19.3 $16.3 $17.75 $280.00 $106.5K 1.1K 275 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.3 $16.4 $18.43 $280.00 $105.0K 1.1K 332 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.1 $15.6 $16.1 $280.00 $103.0K 1.1K 396

About Danaher

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life science and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divesititure of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Danaher, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Danaher With a volume of 1,530,674, the price of DHR is down -2.38% at $265.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Danaher

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $296.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Danaher, targeting a price of $278. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $315.

