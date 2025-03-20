A Closer Look at D-Wave Quantum's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on D-Wave Quantum. Our analysis of options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $132,093, and 5 were calls, valued at $324,970.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $12.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 8627.0, with a total volume reaching 11,999.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $12.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.1 $2.0 $2.0 $10.00 $100.3K 11.1K 1.5K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.15 $2.0 $2.0 $10.00 $100.0K 11.1K 1.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.1 $5.6 $5.6 $5.00 $65.5K 2.2K 0 QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.4 $0.35 $0.35 $9.00 $61.7K 7.7K 5.7K QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.15 $1.75 $1.75 $10.50 $37.8K 428 256

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D-Wave Quantum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum With a volume of 60,718,704, the price of QBTS is down -6.42% at $9.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days. What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.62.

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $8. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for D-Wave Quantum with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

