A Closer Look at CVS Health's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CVS Health. Our analysis of options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $557,360, and 5 were calls, valued at $340,090.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $72.5 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CVS Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CVS Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $72.5, over the past month.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.15 $0.9 $1.15 $68.00 $149.4K 778 1.3K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.07 $1.93 $2.07 $65.00 $100.3K 417 1.0K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $67.50 $96.9K 1.5K 425 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.15 $2.07 $2.15 $70.00 $69.0K 5.7K 19 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $72.50 $68.0K 484 94

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CVS Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,516,755, the price of CVS is down by -4.16%, reaching $64.7.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $74.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CVS Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CVS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CVS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.