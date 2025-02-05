A Closer Look at CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $151,190, and 8 are calls, amounting to $358,180.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $430.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.55 $27.9 $28.3 $330.00 $121.6K 1.1K 73 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $41.0 $37.4 $40.0 $400.00 $68.0K 560 18 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $14.5 $13.9 $13.95 $405.00 $65.7K 171 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $14.3 $13.75 $13.75 $405.00 $48.3K 171 272 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $142.45 $140.05 $141.0 $300.00 $42.3K 1.1K 21

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings Trading volume stands at 593,855, with CRWD's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $407.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $401.25.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $430. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $370. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

