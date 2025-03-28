A Closer Look at Costco Wholesale's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Costco Wholesale.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 13%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,138,775, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $726,295.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $1080.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $1080.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $14.4 $14.67 $855.00 $264.0K 698 180 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.4 $53.3 $54.05 $895.00 $162.1K 659 30 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $51.35 $50.3 $50.3 $880.00 $150.9K 180 30 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $113.0 $112.0 $113.0 $900.00 $113.0K 371 0 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.2 $36.1 $36.76 $910.00 $110.2K 86 35

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

In light of the recent options history for Costco Wholesale, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Costco Wholesale's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 646,942, the price of COST is down by -0.68%, reaching $932.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1075.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1035. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1135. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1125. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $980.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for COST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for COST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.