A Closer Look at Costco Wholesale's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $266,594 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,025,253.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $1200.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1200.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $44.3 $44.0 $44.0 $1025.00 $96.8K 35 22 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $43.85 $42.3 $42.5 $1030.00 $93.5K 9 23 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.3 $1070.00 $81.2K 439 734 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.05 $9.55 $10.05 $900.00 $80.4K 526 81 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.3 $2.92 $3.3 $1070.00 $66.0K 439 57

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale Currently trading with a volume of 433,276, the COST's price is down by -0.47%, now at $1050.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1069.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1070. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1075.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

