A Closer Look at Costco Wholesale's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $359,109, and 13 are calls, amounting to $767,031.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $575.0 to $915.0 for Costco Wholesale over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $575.0 to $915.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $19.15 $18.5 $18.55 $820.00 $333.1K 650 21 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $14.75 $13.0 $14.75 $887.50 $118.0K 339 121 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $41.0 $41.0 $41.0 $900.00 $102.5K 2.1K 172 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $38.0 $36.5 $37.99 $900.00 $75.9K 2.1K 25 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $37.0 $35.85 $37.0 $880.00 $74.0K 257 20

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and enjoys over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale Currently trading with a volume of 779,854, the COST's price is up by 1.15%, now at $903.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Costco Wholesale

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $952.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Costco Wholesale, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

