A Closer Look at Core Scientific's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Core Scientific.

Looking at options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $389,858 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $220,767.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $14.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.42 $0.41 $0.41 $10.50 $165.5K 159 4.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.43 $1.42 $1.42 $11.00 $113.7K 330 1.3K CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $14.00 $63.3K 302 374 CORZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $0.98 $0.88 $0.93 $11.00 $60.7K 10.0K 973 CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.45 $1.43 $1.45 $11.00 $58.0K 1.9K 0

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Core Scientific Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,390,511, the CORZ's price is up by 1.26%, now at $10.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $17. * An analyst from Compass Point persists with their Buy rating on Core Scientific, maintaining a target price of $20. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $17. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Core Scientific with a target price of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

