A Closer Look at Constellation Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $167,300, and 7 are calls, amounting to $498,978.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $400.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.0 $18.9 $20.0 $250.00 $198.0K 704 0 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $9.4 $10.9 $400.00 $81.7K 287 75 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.9 $28.9 $30.0 $300.00 $72.0K 301 121 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $33.9 $33.0 $33.95 $250.00 $67.9K 4.2K 40 CEG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $34.0 $31.9 $32.9 $250.00 $65.8K 4.2K 20

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 435,997, with CEG's price down by -4.59%, positioned at $239.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 66 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $334.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $334.

