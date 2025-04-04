A Closer Look at ConocoPhillips's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ConocoPhillips. Our analysis of options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $626,035, and 10 were calls, valued at $466,487.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.95 $9.8 $9.95 $90.00 $248.7K 3.4K 256 COP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.95 $87.50 $79.5K 249 204 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/11/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $89.00 $76.0K 1 200 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.5 $10.1 $10.1 $87.50 $50.5K 57 253 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.6 $10.1 $10.1 $87.50 $50.5K 57 203

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ConocoPhillips, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,536,224, with COP's price down by -2.91%, positioned at $92.48.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on ConocoPhillips

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for ConocoPhillips, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $126.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ConocoPhillips options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for COP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

