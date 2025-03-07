A Closer Look at Confluent's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Confluent.

Looking at options history for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $110,200 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $439,494.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $33.0 for Confluent over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Confluent's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Confluent's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $33.0, over the past month.

Confluent Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $6.8 $6.6 $6.6 $28.00 $131.3K 111 200 CFLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.26 $30.00 $65.2K 1.9K 280 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.3 $6.48 $25.00 $64.8K 896 0 CFLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.1 $6.31 $25.00 $63.9K 896 200 CFLT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.3 $23.00 $63.0K 2 100

About Confluent

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Confluent, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Confluent With a volume of 4,109,406, the price of CFLT is down -9.48% at $25.93. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. Expert Opinions on Confluent

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Confluent, targeting a price of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Confluent with a target price of $35. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Confluent, maintaining a target price of $41. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Confluent, which currently sits at a price target of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Confluent with a target price of $40.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Confluent options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.