A Closer Look at Coinbase Global's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COIN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 179 extraordinary options activities for Coinbase Global. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 42 are puts, totaling $3,993,929, and 137 are calls, amounting to $11,648,084.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $500.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1336.19 with a total volume of 50,663.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.65 $20.55 $20.65 $140.00 $388.2K 503 261 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $169.5 $166.65 $168.58 $5.00 $303.4K 3.9K 67 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $48.75 $48.5 $48.63 $220.00 $243.2K 908 148 COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $48.35 $48.0 $48.13 $220.00 $226.2K 908 642 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $48.7 $47.65 $48.55 $220.00 $194.1K 908 287

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,221,221, with COIN's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $174.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 17 days.

Expert Opinions on Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $281.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coinbase Global options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for COIN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

