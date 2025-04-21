A Closer Look at Coca-Cola's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coca-Cola.

Looking at options history for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $230,064 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $136,401.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $77.5 for Coca-Cola during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coca-Cola's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coca-Cola's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $77.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.05 $3.9 $3.95 $75.00 $79.0K 542 306 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.35 $13.25 $13.35 $65.00 $72.0K 687 97 KO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.1 $75.00 $53.3K 1 133 KO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $1.2 $1.12 $1.19 $72.00 $35.7K 164 408 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.4 $13.3 $13.4 $65.00 $33.5K 687 25

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coca-Cola, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Coca-Cola's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,621,389, the KO's price is up by 0.38%, now at $73.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coca-Cola

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $81.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Coca-Cola with a target price of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coca-Cola, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for KO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

