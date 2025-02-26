A Closer Look at Coca-Cola's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $399,736, and 9 are calls, amounting to $417,556.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.5 to $80.0 for Coca-Cola over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coca-Cola's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coca-Cola's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.5 to $80.0, over the past month.

Coca-Cola Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $0.42 $0.4 $0.41 $75.00 $90.2K 7.2K 2.5K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $1.55 $1.4 $1.5 $72.00 $75.7K 1.6K 505 KO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.45 $1.42 $1.43 $72.00 $71.5K 1.6K 1.0K KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $67.50 $70.5K 14.1K 219 KO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $1.4 $1.32 $1.36 $72.00 $68.0K 1.6K 1.5K

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now? With a volume of 8,567,058, the price of KO is down -0.67% at $71.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $75.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coca-Cola, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

