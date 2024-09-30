A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $221,950 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $310,780.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $32.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleanspark options trades today is 4935.89 with a total volume of 2,420.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleanspark's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.91 $2.7 $2.91 $10.00 $112.9K 3.0K 25 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.0 $3.55 $3.55 $13.00 $71.0K 1.2K 0 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $13.00 $71.0K 1.2K 400 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.98 $5.00 $49.8K 6.6K 127 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.27 $2.25 $2.27 $10.00 $43.1K 2.6K 3

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleanspark, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cleanspark Trading volume stands at 8,960,098, with CLSK's price down by -5.08%, positioned at $9.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 60 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $23. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $20. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

