A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CLSK often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cleanspark. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $58,520, and 11 calls, totaling $487,653.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $20.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $12.00 $80.0K 4.6K 1.3K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.6 $15.00 $58.5K 1.6K 77 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.4 $4.55 $10.00 $45.5K 6.5K 100 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $12.50 $45.0K 9.1K 758 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $10.00 $44.5K 2.7K 360

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 20,087,791, with CLSK's price up by 4.53%, positioned at $9.59. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 66 days. What The Experts Say On Cleanspark

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $23. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $27.

