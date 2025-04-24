A Closer Look at Citigroup's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $500,967, and 10 were calls, valued at $504,179.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $75.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $75.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.8 $9.6 $9.65 $65.00 $289.5K 4.1K 300 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.32 $1.31 $1.31 $60.00 $145.6K 15.7K 1.1K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $2.95 $2.77 $2.96 $64.00 $119.0K 1.4K 414 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.86 $0.85 $0.86 $67.00 $72.8K 3.2K 1.3K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.35 $10.15 $10.29 $60.00 $72.3K 1.0K 71

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

With a trading volume of 3,126,607, the price of C is up by 1.43%, reaching $67.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.3.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $77. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $89. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $92. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

