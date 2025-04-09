A Closer Look at Citigroup's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 32 were puts, with a value of $5,661,322, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,271,041.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.0 to $72.5 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $10.9 $10.75 $10.75 $60.00 $1.9M 20.9K 3.0K C PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.55 $9.4 $9.4 $55.00 $940.0K 8.8K 1.0K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $10.9 $10.75 $10.75 $60.00 $768.6K 20.9K 226 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.75 $9.85 $60.00 $251.1K 27.3K 4.8K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.65 $8.6 $8.6 $60.00 $236.5K 21.0K 1.4K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Citigroup, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

Trading volume stands at 11,379,332, with C's price down by -3.68%, positioned at $56.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.9.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $89. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $76. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for C

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

