A Closer Look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 24%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $362,087, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,942,564.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $67.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $67.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.3 $59.40 $660.0K 609 2.0K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.4 $10.6 $53.00 $160.0K 848 2 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.7 $15.6 $15.7 $49.00 $142.8K 415 149 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.8 $23.7 $23.7 $36.00 $118.5K 544 50 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.1 $6.2 $55.00 $93.0K 5.8K 302

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill Currently trading with a volume of 3,851,042, the CMG's price is up by 2.11%, now at $57.93. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days. Expert Opinions on Chipotle Mexican Grill

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $65. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $71.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.