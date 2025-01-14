A Closer Look at Chevron's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $305,032, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $615,588.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $190.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $2.55 $2.42 $2.42 $157.50 $180.0K 187 746 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.1 $7.35 $140.00 $161.7K 2.8K 240 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $24.6 $24.55 $24.55 $140.00 $73.6K 137 30 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.0 $32.25 $32.41 $130.00 $64.8K 65 10 CVX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.35 $157.50 $56.5K 225 107

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.0 billion barrels of liquids and 30.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chevron, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Chevron's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,667,129, the price of CVX is up by 0.1%, reaching $155.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Chevron

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $168.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $164. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $173.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chevron, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.