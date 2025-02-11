A Closer Look at Celestica's Options Market Dynamics

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 14 option transactions on Celestica (NYSE:CLS), with a cumulative value of $566,975. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 8 puts, worth a total of 272,605.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $180.0 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celestica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celestica's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.6 $8.3 $8.6 $130.00 $199.5K 1.3K 338 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $180.00 $114.4K 361 181 CLS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $58.0 $55.5 $55.5 $165.00 $44.4K 4 8 CLS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $39.5 $39.0 $39.0 $150.00 $42.9K 11 12 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.1 $6.3 $6.6 $180.00 $41.5K 361 334

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Celestica's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,090,984, the price of CLS is down by -2.23%, reaching $127.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $136.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

