A Closer Look at Cava Group's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,093,059, and 23 are calls, amounting to $2,137,578.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cava Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cava Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Cava Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $24.65 $24.2 $24.6 $80.00 $442.8K 14 1.2K CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $20.15 $19.8 $20.15 $85.00 $362.6K 2 1.2K CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.55 $5.35 $5.4 $120.00 $298.6K 973 657 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $16.15 $16.0 $16.15 $117.00 $185.7K 309 168 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $10.5 $10.35 $10.5 $109.00 $173.2K 241 171

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cava Group Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,364,814, the price of CAVA is down -4.06% at $103.55. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.0.

