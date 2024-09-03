A Closer Look at Caterpillar's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $661,420 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $406,855.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $360.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.6 $9.4 $9.55 $360.00 $143.2K 872 179 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.85 $20.5 $20.85 $350.00 $104.2K 363 193 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $22.2 $20.9 $21.13 $350.00 $95.0K 363 98 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $21.7 $21.1 $21.5 $350.00 $86.0K 363 274 CAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $21.25 $20.9 $21.1 $350.00 $84.3K 363 233

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the top manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Cat Financial. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Cat Financial provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,083,775, the price of CAT is down by -4.02%, reaching $341.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $343.2.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $321. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $399. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Caterpillar, targeting a price of $376. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $285. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $335.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

