A Closer Look at Carvana's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carvana. Our analysis of options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $291,424, and 4 were calls, valued at $159,650.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $350.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 486.83 with a total volume of 2,829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $6.55 $6.25 $6.4 $255.00 $70.4K 139 1.1K CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $250.00 $49.5K 377 1.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $47.45 $47.25 $47.45 $215.00 $47.4K 79 10 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $41.45 $40.5 $40.5 $250.00 $40.5K 160 11 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $24.2 $22.6 $24.2 $255.00 $36.3K 8 15

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carvana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now? With a volume of 547,822, the price of CVNA is down -1.01% at $255.05. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $309.25.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $330. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $277. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Carvana with a target price of $350. * Showing optimism, an analyst from RBC Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carvana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

