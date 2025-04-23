A Closer Look at Carnival's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $279,965 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $364,028.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carnival stands at 4885.33, with a total volume reaching 4,971.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carnival, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carnival 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.5 $1.03 $1.04 $20.00 $260.5K 17.1K 2.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $22.00 $96.4K 12.9K 226 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $0.83 $0.77 $0.83 $19.50 $83.0K 34 1.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $20.00 $45.0K 1.4K 126 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $0.98 $0.91 $0.98 $19.00 $39.2K 496 603

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status

With a volume of 15,131,912, the price of CCL is up 3.48% at $18.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $21. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for CCL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy

