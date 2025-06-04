A Closer Look at Capital One Finl's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Capital One Finl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 54% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,480, and 10 calls, totaling $578,154.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $230.0 for Capital One Finl, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.1 $3.4 $200.00 $170.0K 5.3K 500 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $76.5 $74.3 $75.97 $125.00 $75.9K 40 0 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.6 $29.0 $29.18 $185.00 $55.4K 250 19 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $1.45 $1.45 $1.45 $202.50 $46.1K 1.4K 323 COF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.75 $0.6 $0.6 $212.50 $45.0K 188 750

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Capital One Finl

With a trading volume of 911,054, the price of COF is down by -0.81%, reaching $194.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $233.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for COF

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for COF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.