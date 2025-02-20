A Closer Look at Cameco's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,984 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $842,069.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $54.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $54.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.75 $12.3 $13.3 $47.00 $159.4K 108 0 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $48.00 $153.4K 1.5K 975 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $48.00 $74.4K 1.5K 211 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $0.9 $0.71 $0.71 $50.00 $71.1K 6.8K 151 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.25 $48.00 $67.6K 1.5K 3

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cameco, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cameco Currently trading with a volume of 2,424,479, the CCJ's price is up by 1.85%, now at $47.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

