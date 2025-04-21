A Closer Look at Broadcom's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $403,698 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $514,031.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $240.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.05 $8.8 $9.0 $115.00 $157.5K 319 175 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $72.55 $71.55 $72.0 $100.00 $86.4K 903 12 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $56.9 $56.3 $56.3 $210.00 $73.1K 500 13 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $21.7 $21.25 $21.52 $190.00 $73.1K 228 34 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.3 $175.00 $63.0K 7.8K 107

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a volume of 1,103,007, the price of AVGO is down -2.71% at $166.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $240.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

