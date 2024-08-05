A Closer Look at Broadcom's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,191,794, and 6 were calls, valued at $578,739.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $180.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $19.1 $17.1 $18.0 $130.00 $360.0K 2.8K 200 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $44.1 $43.5 $44.1 $180.00 $291.0K 2.4K 254 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $44.9 $43.5 $44.1 $180.00 $189.6K 2.4K 300 AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $11.8 $11.4 $11.6 $135.00 $116.0K 1.6K 18 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $62.5 $60.2 $62.5 $80.00 $81.2K 1.6K 82

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Broadcom Trading volume stands at 8,248,734, with AVGO's price down by -3.69%, positioned at $138.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 31 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1002.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $2400. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $2000. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $200. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

