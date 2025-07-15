A Closer Look at Bristol-Myers Squibb's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BMY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $202,924, and 6 are calls, amounting to $320,715.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $46.0 and $50.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bristol-Myers Squibb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $46.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $46.00 $150.9K 175 426 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.87 $2.9 $50.00 $130.7K 6.7K 500 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.31 $1.2 $1.2 $49.00 $54.0K 6 450 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.37 $1.35 $1.35 $50.00 $37.6K 6.7K 342 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.51 $2.44 $2.51 $48.00 $37.6K 656 150

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

In light of the recent options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,984,142, the BMY's price is down by -0.19%, now at $47.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $34.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BMY

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral

