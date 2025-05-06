A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 151 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $2,944,600, and 112 are calls, for a total amount of $12,320,158.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4250.0 and $7700.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 42.35 with a total volume of 457.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4250.0 to $7700.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $1256.0 $1248.7 $1248.7 $5000.00 $1.1M 0 28 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $1244.7 $1231.0 $1244.7 $5000.00 $995.7K 0 28 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $1255.9 $1220.0 $1255.9 $5000.00 $376.7K 0 40 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $1256.0 $1220.0 $1253.3 $5000.00 $375.9K 0 43 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $952.0 $932.4 $952.0 $4250.00 $285.6K 10 3

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 62,171, the price of BKNG is down -0.13% at $5184.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4998.8.

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5700. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4850. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5077. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4800. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4567.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

