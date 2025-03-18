A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $845,542, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,483,280.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2100.0 to $5500.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Booking Holdings stands at 73.94, with a total volume reaching 142.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Booking Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $2100.0 to $5500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $265.7 $240.0 $260.0 $4800.00 $260.0K 49 10 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $212.4 $201.4 $212.4 $4250.00 $190.1K 30 22 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $288.5 $277.4 $277.4 $4200.00 $165.9K 2 6 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $266.4 $242.2 $258.1 $4220.00 $155.7K 0 6 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $213.7 $207.5 $207.5 $4250.00 $145.2K 30 10

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 35,614, the price of BKNG is down by -2.73%, reaching $4438.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5607.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

